Panel probing Thoothukudi firing gets final extension for 6 months

Chennai :

The state has also informed that no more extension will be given for the Commission and the panel has to submit its report, in both English and Tamil, before February 22, next year. Earlier, the Commission sought extension of time for another one year, but the state government after careful examination gave extension only for six months. It may be recalled that the police firing happened on May 22 and 23 in 2018 when anti-Sterlite protesters tried to march towards Thoothukudi Collectorate on the 100th day of the protest demanding permanent closure of Sterlite copper plant and in the protest police shot dead 13 protesters.