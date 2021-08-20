Congress to introduce calling attention motion on Kodanad issue on Monday

Chennai :

"There is a tense situation in Tamil Nadu on the Kodanad issue and there is mystery surrounding the Kodanad murders which has been continuously debated in the state in the last two days. So, under rule 55 of Tamil Nadu Assembly Rules Congress party will move a calling attention motion on Kodanad issue in the assembly on Monday '', said Selvaperunthagai, after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, on his 77th birth anniversary.





The issue of Kodanad murder case has been rocking the Tamil Nadu assembly as AIADMK staged walkout alleging that the name of former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami was added in the Kodanad murder case due to political vendetta by the ruling government headed by DMK.