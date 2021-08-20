TN-level Tracer Study For Employment Outcomes Of The Students, Who Were Graduated From The ITI's

Chennai :

For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government would be conducting a State-level tracer study for employment outcomes of the students, who were graduated from the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) here. The study object aims to assess the enrolment and pass-out rates along with the labor market performance of ITI pass-outs.





A senior official from Labour and Employment Department said The study will also collect the personal and socio-economic backgrounds of trainees to generate disaggregated findings (by gender, SC and ST, and rural-urban location) and as controls. "The selected agency would measure the labor market performance of STRIVE supported ITIs", he said.





Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) scheme is a World Bank assisted with the objective of improving the relevance and efficiency of skills training provided through ITIs and apprenticeships.





Stating that a comprehensive assessment on the impact of the ITI training programs in terms of relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability will be done, the official said " views and opinions of employers on the impact, quality, and relevance of ITI training programs will also be taken into consideration".





"In addition, there will also be another assessment about the usefulness of internship training provided to trainees during the course and both employers and trainees views will be collected", he said adding "satisfaction level related to the type of ITI training will also be measured from the pass-outs".





He said other vital components including current employment and income status of ITI trained trainees, assessing the type of employment-wage employment and self-employment, time is taken to get first employment by the trainees, and employment history and increase in wage with each change of job will be included in the study.





"Suitability and employment potential of trade acquired in ITI will be verified", he said adding "based on the study and the report, comprehensive recommendations would be submitted to the government to take a decision for further improving ITI activities".





The official said in addition to the study, the authorities will also separately undertake skill gap analysis at the local level and suggest partner ITI for developing training augmentation plans "Further, they would also initiate measures to improve industry partnerships and involve them for development of cluster enhancement plans including re-framing of courses for each trade"