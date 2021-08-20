UGC attempts to streamline the process of reducing compliance burden in Higher Educational Institutions

Chennai :

A decision was made in this regard at a recent meeting between the University Grants Commission (UGC) authorities and vice-chancellors of HEIs including in the State.





UGC sources said that vice-chancellors of State-run universities and deemed to be universities, who had participated from Tamil Nadu and its neighboring states have also suggested that HEIs should initiate new reforms that the present activities in the administration, admissions, and handling finance should be made much easier so that the function of institutions would be improved in line with the latest improvements in the industries.





The institution's head also suggested that a centralized database or a central repository and portal for the pooling of data regarding HEIs should be accessed by all the stakeholders.





According to UGC, the management of the universities and colleges have further indicated that a streamlined system for accounting reforms in HEIs should be implemented so that the handling of State and Central funds would be transparent and accurate.





During the meeting, it was also suggested the commission should provide autonomy within the institutions and ensure accessibility to internet facilities in rural areas so that uniform education would be provided for the students.





However, the central-level meeting of UGC was short, the commission has instructed the HEIs to submit detailed suggestions for streamlining the process and reducing of compliance burden in the higher education sector.





Based on the suggestions and feedback provided by the heads of HEIs, the UGC would recommend to the Ministry of Education for taking measures to implement it.