Perambalur slum houses inspected for poor quality work

Thiruchirapalli :

A team of officials conducted a spot inspection on Thursday after the occupants expressed apprehensions about living in the newly-built flats.





The slum clearance board had constructed 504 dwellings in the apartment complex at Kavulpalayam in Perambalur at a cost of Rs 41.07 crore during the AIADMK regime in 2018. The project was completed in 2019. However, in 2020, the building was used as a COVID treatment centre following the pandemic situation. Later, in February 2021, handing over of the houses commenced and out of the total 504 units, 200 beneficiaries shifted to the new building. Sources said that each house cost Rs 8 lakh and the beneficiaries had to pay Rs 1.64 lakh, while the remaining amount was subsidy from both Union and State governments.





The beneficiaries later raised complaints about the poor quality of the homes. After related complaints from Chennai, residents in Perambalur also insisted that inspection be carried out at the building. Acting on this, a team of slum clearance board officials, led by Superintendent Engineer Vasantha Kumar, Administrative Engineers Azhagu and Ponniah, conducted a spot check of the houses. They inspected the plastering works, flooring, walls, windows, electric wiring and the drainage systems and water tanks. The officials said they would send a report to the government by Friday.





MLA demands action against OPS: DMK MLA from Egmore, E Paranathaman on Thursday, sought criminal action against deputy leader of opposition O Panneerselvam for allegedly constructing sub-standard quality flats for TNSCB at KP park. Moving a special calling attention motion in the Assembly, Paranthaman said, “We have heard of the touch me not plant, but now we see buildings withering after one touch.” He said that a hospital constructed in Namakkal, check dam in Villupuram, and bridge in Madurai have crumbled during and post-construction. He also asked the government to subject all buildings constructed in the last decade AIADMK regime to review. The minister said that experts of IIT- M and Anna Univ have already been asked to study the quality of the structures. “This government will not be a spectator to wrongdoings. Be it, officials or contractors, the CM will not hesitate to initiate stringent action against those responsible,” he said.