PTR proposes 5-point reform model to revive TN economy

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on the revised budget for 2021-22 fiscal in the Assembly, Thiaga Rajan proposed the model comprising data centric governance, reforming of state-union ties, management of government assets, increasing accountability and productivity besides fortifying the role of legislature.





Referring to a 12% average rise in petrol sales in Tamil Nadu since the Rs 3 tax cut last week, the Finance Minister said that he would ask the Union government, through Chief Minister MK Stalin to facilitate a data collection and sharing model. Suggesting that the Union government should also share information pertaining to income tax, petrol consumption and vaccination with all states, including Tamil Nadu, Thiaga Rajan said the statistical institutions of the Union government have stopped functioning and collecting data in the last five years, which was contrary to the views of their party (DMK).





Waxing eloquent on government asset management, the Minister said the government would soon launch a pilot internship programme for graduates, post graduates (including law students) with monthly stipend so that the youth would understand democratic principles and later participate in the same.





Emphasising on increased accountability and productivity, he said the government would immediately take up the work of publishing Tamil guidebooks of the Union government schemes.





Insisting on fortifying the role of legislature, he said the government and legislature should function as independent pillars and an announcement on MLA Local Area Development Fund would soon be made by the Chief Minister.