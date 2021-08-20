Timely arrival of police team foils ATM burglary attempt in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

A gang entered Indian Bank ATM kiosk functioning at Poolankudi Colony near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy which has been utilised by the employees of HAPP, Tiruchy. They downed the shutters and attempted to break the kiosk. However, the branch manager got an alert in his mobile phone and he immediately informed the Navalpattu police. Soon a police team led by Inspector Vettrivel rushed to the spot. However, on seeing the police, the gang escaped from the kiosk. Police registered a case and are investigating.