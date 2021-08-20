Amrita University in Kovai bags Central award for clean campus

Coimbatore :

The annual award takes into account various parameters of hygiene such as student-toilet ratio, hostel hygiene, hostel kitchen hygiene, availability of clean water and administrative responsibility for hygiene, said a statement. On behalf of GS Sameeran, District Collector, Coimbatore, Leela Alex, District Revenue Officer presented the e-certificate of the award to S Mahadevan, Deputy Dean of Amrita University. The campus was already ranked first amongst the cleanest higher education institutions in India by the Swachh Campus Rankings in 2017 and as well as in 2018.