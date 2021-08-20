Thoothukudi’s Vilathikulam GH gets centralised oxygen supply facility

Madurai :

The facility has been inaugurated by Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi MP in the presence of Collector K Senthil Raj on Thursday. It’s equipped at a cost of Rs 40 lakh funded by Protec Software, Kaleeswari Refineries and CSR finding routed through Ekam Foundation, sources said. On the facility, the Collector said Vilathikulam Government Hospital (Taluk hospital) in the district has been equipped with all its 60 beds connected to a centralized oxygen supply through (8 x 8) manifold ‘D type’ cylinders and compatible with six remote controlled ICU cots with (2x2) manifold ‘D type’ connection. Further, ECG, x- ray, blood auto analyzer, RO plant, reception point and all other facilities for COVID treatment are also in place. Meanwhile, he expressed thanks to former Commissioner of Police AK Viswanathan for channelising the CSR funds for this initiative.