63 red sanders logs weighing 300 kg found abandoned in a car in Vellore

Vellore :

Local residents alerted police to a car parked on the service road at Poigai village 12 km from Vellore-Bengaluru national highway for a long time. A search of local hotels and tea stalls to find the owner or driver proved fruitless. When police peeped into the car through the rear window they found it packed with red sander logs cut into small pieces. They immediately informed the Forest Department and with the help of a local mechanic moved the car to the police station. Police seized 63 logs weighing 300 kg from the car. The logs were handed over to the Forest Department while police are trying to track the culprits.