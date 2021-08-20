23 kg of ambergris seized in Thoothukudi, DRI sleuths arrest three

Madurai :

According to sources on Thursday, sleuths attached to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) acting on a tip off, intercepted a suspicious car at Camp-II area in Thoothukudi and during a check of the vehicle found the ambergris concealed in a bag. Initially, it seemed to be a wax-like substance and after examining, the sleuths confirmed that it was ambergris. Three persons, Sadam Hussein of Melapalayam, Tirunelveli, Periyasamy of Meenakshipuram, Thoothukudi and Prabakaran of Tirunelveli, were picked up for interrogation, sources said. Any sale of possession of ambergris is banned in India under provisions of Forest and Environmental Acts. It’s a punishable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act.