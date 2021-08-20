Cent per cent vaccination completed in Kumbakonam’s Cholan Maligai

Thiruchirapalli :

The Cholan Maligai panchayat consisting of nine wards with 962 houses has as many as 1,950 persons eligible to be COVID-19 vaccinated. Since all the residents were covered by vaccination, the local body administration felicitated the health staff. According to the Taluk Medical Officer Punithavathi the health staff were keen on vaccinating the entire residents. Subsequently, they organised a special camp from August 4 to 14 and covered the entire panchayat. The official said that the district administration has been informed about the achievement.