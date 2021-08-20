TN native IAS officer from Kerala goes to GH for childbirth

Coimbatore :

Dharmala Shri from Vazhapadi, who has been posted as a sub-collector in Alappuzha, opted for the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam College and Hospital (GMKCH) by ignoring the societal pressure to deliver in a private hospital. Her decision has come in for praise from the public and doctors. “The IAS officer has boosted confidence among others to come to government hospitals. There remains a thought among people that government hospitals do not offer quality treatment. But, she has broken that myth and it may help to bring about a change in the mindset of people,” said Dr Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of GMKCH. The officer delivered a baby girl on Wednesday night.