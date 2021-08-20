AIADMK upset with PMK for praising ruling party

Chennai :

Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam on Thursday responded to the Budget and the White Paper presented by the DMK stating that the Finance Minister has given a fabricated presentation. In a detailed statement, OPS rebutted the points raised by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan that the state’s financial reserves nosedived during the AIADMK regime from 2017. The AIADMK leader went into the fiscal deficits and credits and pointed out the Central allocation of funds and GST as the reason for the decreasing income.





“The PMK has remained silent on budget matters and the White Paper issue, but they had openly welcomed the DMK for presenting the first agriculture budget. Similarly, PMK founder Dr S Ramadosss on Wednesday tweeted demanding CBI investigation into the Kodanad murder case rather than toeing the line of AIADMK,” said an AIADMK senior stating that the issue would be discussed with the party seniors ahead of the upcoming October civic polls.





PMK is known for their controversial views. They have called both the DMK and the AIADMK corrupt. Our party seniors are monitoring the actions of PMK in the Assembly, said an AIADMK legislator wishing not to be quoted.





Alliance is for the electoral understanding, but views vary from one party to another. The AIADMK alliance comprises different parties with different views, said AIADMK spokesperson K Samarasam.





PMK have their own understanding of politics and has the right to differ from the AIADMK. Alliance arithmetic is based on elections and party views are based on their policies, Samarasam explained adding that within an alliance, the political views of the parties usually differ.