46-yr-old man lured with ‘call boy’ job duped of Rs 7.5 L, Salem duo held

Coimbatore :

Police said Sabarinathan had assured a ‘call boy job’ and lured Karunakaran to pay the amount in different installments. He fell for the trap after the accused showed him the profile of his fake female clients and assured them that he would be paid well by them for the service.





Finally, Sabarinathan had asked the complainant to transfer Rs 3 lakh to his bank account. When Karunakaran refused, the accused threatened to inform his wife with proof of their audio records regarding their dealings. It was then Karunankaran lodged a complaint against him at the Cybercrime cell of the Coimbatore district.





On the orders of SP S Selvanagarathinam, a case was registered and police arrested Sabarinathan, 33 and his accomplice Karunakaran, 30 from Attur in Salem district on Wednesday. Police also seized Rs 2.24 lakh from them and remanded them in judicial custody. Inquiries revealed that they were first time offenders.





Following this incident, the SP has issued a warning and asked people to be aware of such online scamsters.