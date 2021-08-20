Rs 200 cr for spl classes for students to overcome learning loss, PTR promises review of projects under rule 110

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday announced a new Rs 200 crore programme to resolve learning loss and psychological problems faced by school students who have not been to schools for over a year.
Chennai:
Announcing a new Teaching-reading movement to overcome the learning loss and psychological problems faced by school students, Thiaga Rajan said that special classes would be conducted for school students after the school hours. Admitting that students, if they are asked to come to school suddenly, might have problems in learning and they might not come to school, the Minister referred to reported spurt in child labour and child marriage in the state during the pandemic and said that an outlay of Rs 200 crore would be allotted for the programme for the current fiscal. The Minister also proposed to name the department owned integrated complex in Nandanam after the former DMK general secretary as “Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Maligai.”
PTR promises review of projects under Rule 110 before end of session
Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan also informed the Assembly that an analysis of the announcements made under Rule 110 of the Assembly would be completed before the end of the ongoing budget session of the House. “An analysis would be done on the announcements made under Rule 110 (of the State Assembly) in the last 10 years. How many of them were implemented and how many were dropped. The study would analyse where the resource for the announcements was pooled from? How much resource was pooled from outside the budget and how such unplanned announcements affected the government,” Thiaga Rajan informed the House while replying to the debate on the revised budget for 2021-22 fiscal. Proposing to complete the exercise before the ongoing budget session ends, the Minister said that more reviews would be conducted for different reasons in different departments. “No one shall consider it as an act of vendetta. The objective is to learn lessons from it. The reviews and studies would be made public and presented before the people to ensure transparency,” added the Minister who had presented a White Paper on the state’s finances 10 days ago.
