Rs 200 cr for spl classes for students to overcome learning loss, PTR promises review of projects under rule 110

Announcing a new Teaching-reading movement to overcome the learning loss and psychological problems faced by school students, Thiaga Rajan said that special classes would be conducted for school students after the school hours. Admitting that students, if they are asked to come to school suddenly, might have problems in learning and they might not come to school, the Minister referred to reported spurt in child labour and child marriage in the state during the pandemic and said that an outlay of Rs 200 crore would be allotted for the programme for the current fiscal. The Minister also proposed to name the department owned integrated complex in Nandanam after the former DMK general secretary as “Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Maligai.”



