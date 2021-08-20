State grants Rs 182.13 crore to clear sugarcane arrears to farmers

Chennai :

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said that after analysing the outstanding debt for sugarcane farmers from cooperative and public sector as on July 31, this year, the state government allotted Rs 182.13 crore to 12 sugar mills, including two public sector mills. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan asked the state government to deposit the arrears amount directly into farmers’ bank accounts to avoid middlemen menace.