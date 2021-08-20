RTE enrolments begin in pvt schools

Chennai :

The RTE is being implemented in the State since 2013-14, ensuring 25 per cent reservation for students belonging to the disadvantaged groups and weaker sections in all private non-minority self-financing schools at entry level such as LKG and Class 1. Also, to ensure transparency, the State government has made RTE admissions online.





A senior official from the School Education Department said the RTE admissions, which commenced on July 5 in State saw a total of about 82,000 applications registered. Stating that last year a total of about 76,000 children were admitted under RTE in private schools, he said: “As the last date for enrollment is over, the selection process has started today (Thursday) morning”.





The official said if eligible applications are more than the intake capacity of the schools, lots will be drawn in the presence of applicants and parents.





“Accordingly, eligible applications received from priority categories (orphans, kids of those living with HIV, transperson, scavengers or differently-abled) are considered, after which the process of lots is taken up,” he said. He said the list of selected children will be put up on the school notice board for parents to verify and complete the admission process.





The official said all applications will be compiled and scrutinised to remove multiple applications from a single parent. “To encourage private schools for better RTE admission, the government is in the process of releasing the reimbursement of pending fees to these institutions,” he said adding, “Rs 303.14 crore has been provided for reimbursement to the schools by the government in 2020-2021”.