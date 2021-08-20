1,702 new cases, 29 deaths in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The daily cases came below 200 in all TN districts, with Coimbatore recording the highest of 198 and Chennai, 193. While Erode had 147 new cases, Thanjavur reported 112. An overall TPR of 1.1 per cent was reported in the State, with the highest of 2.9 per cent in Thanjavur, followed by 1.9 per cent in Coimbatore.













The TPR in Chennai stood at 0.8 per cent. The active cases in the State dropped below 20,000 after about 100 days. Currently, there are 19,864 active cases in TN and 2,303 in Coimbatore. So far, 25,41,432 people have recovered, after 1,892 discharges on Thursday. As many as 29 deaths were reported in TN, taking the total to 34,639.