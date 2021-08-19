HR and CE officials told to follow CM's instruction on TN temple priests

Chennai :

Following Stalin's statement in the Assembly on August 17 that those working in the temples will not be relieved, in the wake of appointment of persons from all castes in the temples in the state, HR&CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran warned of disciplinary action against the officials for noncompliance, if any.





None of the serving temple priests were eased out of their jobs to accommodate fresh appointees belonging to all castes and if the contrary was demonstrated with proof, appropriate action would be taken, Stalin had told the state Assembly on Tuesday following allegations from some sections in this regard.





In the latest communication issued to the joint commissioners and assistant commissioners of HR & CE on Thursday, Kumaragurubaran said ''the Chief Minister has informed the Assembly that the staff working in temples as on date will not be relieved. If someone is working beyond the age limit, then let him work on daily wages.'' The officials could send proposals if required if a post needs to be sanctioned. ''Even ratification proposals can be sent to the head office. I don't want any nuisance from our officers. If unnecessary complications are created by the temple authorities, severe disciplinary action will be initiated against the concerned,'' he warned.





Also, he told the officials not to give room for adverse reports on the issue in the media.





Following an accusation by a section of priests that the appointment of 58 people from all castes as archakas for the temples under the control of the department led to the removal of the serving priests, the CM said no serving person was relieved. He assured of action if the allegation was proved true.