State issues GO granting aid to sugar mills

State government, on Thursday, granted Rs 182.13 crore to cooperative and public sector sugar mills in the state to pay the pending dues for farmers.

Chennai : Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam said that as after analysing the outstanding debt for sugarcane farmers from cooperative and public sector sugarcane as on July 31, this year, state government will allot Rs 182.13 crore to 12 sugar mills including two public sector mills. The money will be allotted to the sugar mills which will be given to farmers.



BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan asked the state government to deposit the pending dues to farmers in their bank accounts to avoid middlemen. Speaker M Appavu replied that the practice of depositing money in farmer's account is followed already but as Minister said that there were irregularities in depositing money and will be resolved.



Then Minister said that Rs 1,200 crore is pending as due to sugarcane farmers by private sugar mills across the state and a tripartite talks will be held with farmers and sugarcane farmers to solve the issue. PMK President G K Mani thanked the state government for issuing the GO and solving the long pending issues of sugarcane farmers.