I did not expel, AIADMK MLAs walked out of the House: Speaker

Chennai :

Moments after the day’s proceedings began in the House Thursday morning, Leader of the House Duraimurugan drew the Speaker’s attention to a few media reports suggesting that the opposition AIADMK members were expelled from the House.





“Some reports suggest that the AIADMK MLAs were expelled from the House, whereas they had staged a walkout. The misleading reports have confused people. Media should be attentive while handling (reporting) such reports.” Seeking to clarify, Speaker M Appavu said the Leader of Opposition had attempted to raise an issue without his permission in the House yesterday (Wednesday). “It is a rule to not allow individual’s issues in the House. I allowed the LoP since he was an experienced member who had been a chief minister and minister in the past. Meanwhile, AIADMK members showed placards brought to the House without my permission. Subsequently, they walked out of the House. I did not expel them from the House. Media should be attentive while reporting such issues.”