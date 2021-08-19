State Health Department Intensifies Measures At Hospitals And Religious Gatherings

Chennai :

With recent clusters of COVID-19 being reported in hospitals and religious gatherings in the city, the state health department officials are undertaking inspection to identify clusters and testing of healthcare staff at private hospitals to prevent major outbreaks.





Meanwhile, healthcare workers at private hospitals say that patients not disclosing COVID-19 status leads to the risk of infection to the staff members.





"I had suffered from COVID-19 about three months ago. I am yet to get the vaccine but being a nurse, we come in direct contact with the patients who might be infected. Though the hospital mandates compulsory COVID-19 report for surgical procedures and non-emergency admission, many patients come on emergency admission and do not disclose their COVID-19 status unless we stress on it," says Merrin, a nurse at a private hospital in Nungambakkam.





"Very recently a COVID-19 positive patient who was recovering from the infection was brought to non-COVID ward because she did not inform on being treated for COVID-19 until recently. We tested and found she was positive, I had to quarantine and could not even touch my 18 months old son," she added.





As the cases of COVID-19 have declined in the city, patients from other parts of the country are visiting city hospitals for treatment. "The families of patients stay in temporary accommodations near hospitals and visit the hospital regularly. They are also at a risk of infection and can cause clusters at the place of accommodation. As many of them travel from other places, the screening and testing at the airport and railway stations is significant," said a official with Greater Chennai Corporation.





The state health department officials say that the private hospitals have been instructed to stay vigilant of the COVID-19 clusters within the hospital premises.





"We are keeping a strict watch at the religious gatherings and additional restrictions have also been brought in. In case of further violations, more regulations will be brought in. The private hospitals have been instructed to ensure monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 cases at the hospital," said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.