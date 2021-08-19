Petrol sales have increased by 11.21 lakh litres per day after reducing petrol price by Rs 3 per litre: Finance Minister PTR

Chennai :

Petrol sales have increased by 11.21 lakh litres per day after reducing petrol price by Rs 3 per litre, Says Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in his reply on budget debate.





State finance minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan on Thursday announced a Rs 200 crore learning scheme for school students to overcome reading and writing difficulties experienced by them due to abstention form classroom during the last one and a half year. Special classes would be conducted after school hours for students.Thiaga Rajan also said that it is time to make some hard decisions. The finance minister also proposed a five-point reform plan to revive the states finances and steer the state towards growth.