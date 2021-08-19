Petrol sales have increased by 11.21 lakh litres per day after reducing petrol price by Rs 3 per litre: Finance Minister PTR

During the ongoing assembly session, Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan replied to the queries raised by the members of the house. He said that the petrol sales in the state has increased by 11.21 lakh litres after the State Government slashed the petrol price.
Chennai: State finance minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan on Thursday announced a Rs 200 crore learning scheme for school students to overcome reading and writing difficulties experienced by them due to abstention form classroom during the last one and a half year. Special classes would be conducted after school hours for students.
Thiaga Rajan also said that it is time to make some hard decisions. The finance minister also proposed a five-point reform plan to revive the states finances and steer the state towards growth.
Petrol sales have increased by 11.21 lakh litres per day after reducing petrol price by Rs 3 per litre, Says Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in his reply on budget debate.
