Degree certificates have to be verified only by the Universities: UGC

Chennai :

The University of Grants Commission (UGC) has made it clear that it does not verify the degrees and certificates of the students and it has to be done by the institutions only.





The Commission's notification came against the backdrop of a large number of references requesting for verification or authentication of the genuineness of degrees and other certificates awarded by different universities and colleges.





The UGC said that the commission would only recognize the institutions, which had followed all the norms, and in turn, the universities and colleges should ensure the genuineness of the degrees and certificates awarded to the students.





According to the commission, the students, who want to pursue courses in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), should ensure to enroll in the colleges, which was listed in the UGC's recognition list. Accordingly, every year the list of institutions, that were recognized by the commission, will be updated.





Likewise, the course, that was permitted to offer by the colleges, will also update time and then so that students could choose correctly.





The students should also see the list of UG and PG degrees, that were permitted by the commission so that the certificates will be valid in all aspects including during employment.





Accordingly, a statutory university can award a degree specified under Section 22 of UGC Act, 1956, with the due approval of its competent councils and statutory councils, wherever required and in accordance with the Regulations notified by UGC from time to time. The UGC pointed out that diploma and certificate courses are not specified by the commission.





However, universities could run the diploma and certificate courses and with due approval of their governing councils and statutory body wherever required. The diploma certificates will be recognized by the State Higher Education Department.