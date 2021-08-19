3 killed, 4 injured in accidents near Paramakudi and Jayankondam

Madurai :

The deceased have been identified as S Raja Mohammed (52) of Ilayankudi, Sivaganga and his relative Mohammed Arif (80). The car in which they were travelling with their relatives collided with a state run Tirupur-bound bus on Parthibanur bypass road. Raja Mohammed and Mohammed Arif died on the way to Paramakudi GH. Three others were injured. Police have arrested Dharmaraj (50), the bus driver. Meanwhile, in Jayankondam, G Mohanraj (26) of Gundaveli village who was proceeding to his village along with a neighbour Nishanthi (23) on his two wheeler on Tuesday night fell into a farm well. Passersby spotted them in a 50-foot well. Both of them were found to have sustained severe injuries when they were lifted out of the well. Mohanraj succumbed on the way to the hospital.