Lorry owners besiege L and T office in Kovai over excess toll collection

Coimbatore :

Following a protest by members of ‘Tamil Nadu Un Urimai Anaithu Vagana Ottunar Nala Sangam,’ the L&T officials have assured to sort out the issue. As the situation remained tense, the Madukkarai police intervened and asked the toll staff to set right the glitch. An official of the National Highways said that an explanation has been sought from the company regarding excess collection of toll. “An amount of Rs 600 instead of Rs 66 has been deducted for one of our members who travelled on the bypass from Neelambur to Walayar on August 14. There are six tolls on the stretch covering a distance of 28 km. In two tolls, Rs 225 and Rs 267 have been deducted, while the remaining charge was taken in the other tolls,” said S Sathyselvan, president of the association.