4 held under Pocso for abusing minor girl, 1 detained under Goondas Act

Thiruchirapalli :

B Ranjit (21) a resident from Nagamangalam village near Ariyalur had reportedly lured a girl from the neighbourhood in pretext of getting her sweets and took the girl to a secluded place and had sexually assaulted her on August 12. The girl narrated the incident to her brother and he along with the parents lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam All Women Police. Inspector Mahalakshmi who registered a case under various sections, including Pocso Act, arrested Ranjit on Tuesday evening. During the course of interrogation, Ranjit confessed to the police that three more persons were also involved in the offence. Based on it, the police arrested R Sathyaraj (24), R Vijay (28) and U Ramesh (23) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Vellore Collector B Kumaravel Pandian ordered detention of a 40-year-old worker Khalid Ahamed under Goondas Act, who was booked under Pocso for molesting a 15-year-old girl.