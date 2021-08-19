Agaram panchayat chief killed, all assailants nabbed in 30 minutes

Madurai :

The murder occurred in victim I Ponseelan’s house at Agaram, sources said. The gang trespassed into the house and hacked him to death leaving him in a pool of blood. Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar inspected the spot and held inquiries. The SP said previous enmity over illegal sand mining was the motive behind the murder. P Lenin (43) of Agaram was murdered over such rivalry on October 23 in 2017 and Ponseelan, was one of the accused in the case. To wreak vengeance on Ponseelan, who returned to his native Agaram on Wednesday from Thoothukudi, P Rooban (48) and Jegan (42) brothers of Lenin along with two other relatives including J Jeba Singh (38) of North Street, Agaram and Jebastin Samuel plotted and executed the murder. All those murderers were nabbed at Sevalaperi check post in just half an hour following the incident, the SP said. Eral police have filed a case.