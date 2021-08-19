Seven special camp prison inmates attempt suicide demanding release

Thiruchirapalli :

There are more than 70 foreign nationals, including Sri Lankan Tamils, lodged in the special prison located in the Central Prison premises in Tiruchy on several charges, including overstay. They claimed that many of them had completed their term in the prison and were waiting for the recommendations of the prison authorities for their release. But, the authorities were maintaining silence on their issue, they claimed.





Thus, the frustrated inmates have been staging a series of protests, including hunger strike, on the prison premises to press their demands.





In such a backdrop, seven inmates attempted suicide during their protest on Wednesday. Among them, one Ramanan inflicted a cut on his abdomen and fell unconscious, while another inmate injured his hand. Five others reportedly consumed excess number of sleeping pills and became unconscious.





On information, prison officials called in 108 ambulances and all were rushed to Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial GH. Their condition was said to be stable, according to hospital sources.





Meanwhile, the other inmates declared another indefinite hunger strike demanding the release. They appealed to the officials to initiate steps for their release so that they could join their families.