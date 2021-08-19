Tirupur city gets e-beat app to cut response time of police personnel by over 10 minutes

Coimbatore :

“Patrolling cops can use the app to scan QR codes put up in 692 areas that are identified as crime prone. This advanced facility is an upgrade of the ‘patta’ book system. Then, cops used to patrol and sign in ‘patta’ books that were placed in spots like banks, ATMs, residential areas, religious institutions and commercial complexes. It has now been replaced with QR codes. The new system would help in real time monitoring of the patrolling police personnel,” said V Vanitha, Tirupur police Commissioner.





In case of any untoward incident, the police from the control room can assign the nearest patrolling team to reach the spot either to prevent crimes or nab the offender soon. With effective patrolling, police believe that incidents of waylaying and chain snatching will come down in the city.





“Also, the response time of police will be reduced by a maximum of 10 minutes,” the top cop said. The Commissioner said that Tirupur city comprising eight law and order police stations has been divided into 23 beats for the purpose of implementing the e-beat system.





“Each beat will be manned by two cops for round the clock patrolling. The app has also been linked to more than 10,000 CCTV’s for speedy investigation,” the Commissioner added.