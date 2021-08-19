Ranipet farmers allege ruling partymen interference in paddy purchase at DPC

Vellore :

Anguished farmers, who spoke to DT Next, without naming the DPC committee member, said that the panel consisted of the Collector as chairman with agriculture joint director and TN Civil Supplies Corporation regional manager and two farmers as members. The last two now accommodated include the DMK district presidium chairman and Nemili PU secretary. Moreover, the Reddyvalam DPC is on land owned by the DMK PU functionary, farmers added.





Traders procure paddy in the open market at prices ranging between Rs 900 and Rs 950 per 80 kilo bag and sell it to the DPC which pays them Rs 1,562 for the same quantity. “Collector AR Gladstone Pushparaj ordered farmers to come to the DPC based on tokens issued. As the functionary issues tokens only to traders, our paddy is lying idle,” said an aggrieved farmer.





Similarly, while the DPC has to winnow procured paddy and then stock them in 40 kilo bags, this DPC skips this procedure and directly loads paddy in 40 kilo bags that are immediately stitched and readied for onward transit to the civil supplies godowns.





“This aided by DMK functionary’s involvement has resulted in farmers being unable to get money. If we get money late we will be unable to opt for kuruvai paddy which in turn will affect our Deepavali celebrations due to lack of finances,” a farmer said.