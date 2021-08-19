Calling govt ‘Union’ won’t reduce Centre’s powers, says Vanathi

Chennai :

“In recent days, there is an increased usage of the term Union government. It reminds me of an English poem written by a 19th century poet that ‘a rose is a rose is a rose’. Rose is always a rose. Similarly, Central government is always the Central government. Powers of Centre are guaranteed in the Constitution and the powers cannot be either decreased or increased,” said Vanathi participating in the Budget debate.





Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan replied by saying that no one denied the fact that rose is a rose and no one here called a rose a jasmine. But, when it comes to the autonomy of state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the forerunner for them as during his stint as the Chief Minister he was the first person to say that GST would take away the rights of the state and demanded increased share of taxes from the Centre, but now everything has changed.





The Minister also said that there is was a famous saying that “where I stand depends upon where I sit” and the quote is usually referred for the character of politicians, but it does not apply for the DMK as it members continued to oppose the schemes even when they were in the Opposition and now belonging to the ruling party.





Prevent man-animal conflicts





Vanathi Srinivasan further said that man-animal conflict has increased in Western Ghats and urged state to prevent it. For that Thiaga Rajan replied that man-animal conflict has increased in the recent 5 to 7 years. Though there are many reasons for the conflicts, the prime reason is encroachment of forest lands as they were converted into agricultural lands.