Kodanad estate custodian Sasikala silent over ongoing case

Chennai :

Sasikala chose not to react to the issue, but asked her supporters to serve the poor and celebrate her birthday by conducting poojas at home. On the eve of her birthday, Sasikala also released a video assuring her followers that she would certainly take over the AIADMK from the clutches of the current leaders.





“The wish of the party cadre is that I become the third-generation leader of the AIADMK party,” Sasikala said in her new video which is now going viral among her supporters.





Enthused by the back to back DVAC raids against AIADMK leaders and former ministers who had opposed to the re-entry of their leader Sasikala, AMMK followers are now in a state of joy, ridiculing the AIADMK leaders.





Adding salt to the injury, former AIADMK IT wing secretary Aspire Swaminathan tweeted, “New twist in Kodanad case – 3 new witnesses, 2 have accepted to turn approvers, 17 new documents have now surfaced. May be the final nail in the coffin?”





According to sources close to Sasikala, the ousted leader is in touch with the AIADMK and AMMK office-bearers and has plans to take a statewide tour once when the civic polls are announced.





Sources also hinted that the AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will soon facilitate the political strategies of Sasikala and will pave way for the second innings of Chinnamma, who returned early this year after completing a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case.