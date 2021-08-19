AIADMK alleges bid to implicate EPS in Kodanad case

Chennai :

“The DMK government, which could not fulfill its poll promises, is diverting people’s attentin by filing false cases against AIADMK functionaries. DMK is resorting to political vendetta and trying to threaten AIADMK by making Kodanad prime accused Sayan speak against Palaniswami. AIADMK cannot be threatened by such false cases,” said Panneerselvam, addressing reporters.





As soon as the debate on Budget session commenced, Palaniswami rose and tried to speak on Kodanad issue. As he did not obtain prior permission, he was not allowed to raise the issue and his comments were expunged. Opposing this, AIADMK MLAs walked out of the Assembly shouting slogans against the government. They held placards and raised slogans in the veranda, but Speaker M Appavu asked the guards to remove them from veranda. Miffed the Opposition members came out of Kalaivanar Arangam and staged a dharna.





Panneerselvam told reporters that the AIADMK was not given enough time to speak in the House by the Speaker and without even hearing their demands they were expelled from the Assembly.





“DMK is continuously foisting false cases against AIADMK functionaries. People of Tamil Nadu know well it well. Condemning the DMK government and to highlight the anti-people rule of the DMK, the AIADMK will boycott the Budget sessions on Wednesday and Thursday,” said OPS





EPS questions DMK links with main accused





Meanwhile, Edappadi K Palaniswami, addressing reporters, alleged that the DMK had links with the Kodanad murder accused. “DMK lawyers, including Parliamentarian NR Elangovan, has appeared for Kodanad murder accused and the ruling party lawyers moved bail petition for the accused in Ooty sessions court. What is the link between DMK and Kodanad murder accused? he asked.





Palaniswami also said that the previous AIADMK government investigated the case swiftly and it was about to be completed. But, the DMK without obtaining the permission of the court has called Sayan for investigation again and according to media reports, has purposefully added his name. Activist Traffic Ramasamy, instigated by the DMK, filed a case in Supreme Court about Kodanad murder case but was rejected by the court.





Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his reply in the Assembly, said that there was no political vendetta in Kodanad murder case investigation. Probe is being expanded after obtaining proper permission from the court. The case would be investigated properly and action would be taken as per law, the CM added.





After AIADMK and its allies, BJP, PMK and Puratchi Bharatham too staged a walk out. BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, while explaining the reason, termed the action of DMK in Kodanad murder case threatening. After a while, the BJP members returned to the House.