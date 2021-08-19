Car hits two-wheeler after running amok, kills 2 near Natrampalli

Vellore :

Police said Jayachandran (26) of Mallakunda near Natrampalli picked up his friend Manikandan (35) from a nearby village and were on their way to Jolorpet when near Jeevanagar, their vehicle was hit by a car from the opposite which also hit another two-wheeler before coming to a stop. Both Manikandan and Jayachandran were thrown off their vehicle and local passers-by rushed them to Vaniyambadi GH where doctors declared them brought dead. Natrampalli police registered a case and sent the bodies for post mortem. They also arrested car driver Manoj of Chennai Medavakkam and are continuing inquiry.