Four elite Tasmac outlet staff suspended for excess cash

Vellore :

Those suspended were outlet supervisor Shanmugam and salesmen Balaji, Vijayakumar and Prakash. The action follows an inspection at the outlet on August 14 when Rs 26,000 unaccounted cash was found. While rules allow excess cash to the tune of Rs 10,000, which could belong to the shop staff, the three salesmen and the supervisor were unable to explain how Rs 26,000 excess cash was present. Meanwhile, social media was agog with news that one of the salesmen who owed allegiance to the AIADMK switched over to the DMK recently, but officials refused to comment on this.