Unidentified duo on bike throws acid on groom-to-be in Ambur

Unidentified persons threw acid on a groom-to-be, leaving him with burn injuries on the face and shoulders at Ambur on Wednesday morning. Police said Shameel Ahamed (29), a resident of Ambur and working in a private shoe manufacturing unit in the locality, was to be married to a girl from Chennai on Monday next.
Vellore:
After he returned from duty on Wednesday morning and when he stepped out to talk to his friends, unidentified persons on a two-wheeler threw acid on him and sped away. Locals rushed Shameel to Ambur government hospital from where he was rushed to the Vellore CMC hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police retrieved the plastic bottle used to throw acid, while Ambur town police registered a case.
