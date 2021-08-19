Thu, Aug 19, 2021

Thanjavur youth held for selling tablets for drug abuse in city

Published: Aug 19,202106:08 AM

A 19-year-old youth from Thanjavur, who travelled to Chennai to sell Nitravit tablets to youngsters for drug abuse was arrested by Kodungaiyur police.

Prakash was arrested with 15 strips containing 300 tablets of Nitravit.
Chennai:
The accused P Prakash of Thiruvidaimaruthur bought the tablets from pharmacies in Kumbakonam and Tiruchy for Rs 150 per strip and sold them for Rs 1,000. As many as 15 strips containing 300 tablets were seized from Prakash, said police. He was secured from Moolakadai based on a tip-off on Tuesday afternoon and remanded in judicial custody. While Nitravit is prescribed for sleep disorders, medical shops are supposed to sell them only on prescription. The tablets are abused by youth for their effects and are injected intravenously to get high quickly.
