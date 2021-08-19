All Naval facilities in TN declared ‘No Fly’ zone

Chennai :

The area falling under the three-kilometre radius from the perimeter of Naval installations in Tamil Nadu is designated as ‘No Fly Zone’, according to a news release.





All individuals /civil agencies are prohibited from flying non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without any prior permission. The Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) found flying without proper approval, the release noted.





The operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. It is informed that approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.





Further, approval from the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through Digi Sky Website and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarter Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area/ Staff Officer (Security) and Naval Station concerned at least a week before the scheduled flying operation, the release further said.