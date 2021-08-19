ASG questions DMK stand on OBC quota in AIQ med seats

Chennai :

Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for the DMK, contended that the National Commission for Backward Classes has to be consulted for any major policy matters affecting Backward Classes.





He also sought to make a distinction between OBCs in the Central list and that of the State list and argued that the Central Educational Institution Act 2006 is referable for filling up of seats in Central educational institutions and the same cannot be applied for seats to be filled up in state medical colleges.





He also held they (Centre) can’t say that what they are choosing is the backward class and fix the ratio at their whims and fancies.





Reiterating that the State’s 1993 Act providing for 50 per cent OBC reservation should be applied to the AIQ seats in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and not 27 per cent reservation as proposed by the Centre, the senior counsel suggested that while computing the reservation, at least as an interim measure for this year, 18 per cent for SCs, one per cent for STs, and 31 per cent for OBCs should be considered leaving alone the 10 per cent reservation for EWS along with the right to agitate against it.