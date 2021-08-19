Child molester detained under Goondas Act

Vellore :

Police said Khalid Ahamed (40) of BTC Road in Vellore’s Saidapet area, on July 15, approached a 15-year-old girl in the same locality who was alone in the house watching TV and asked for water. When the girl went to get it, Ahamed entered the house and sexually molested her and escaped when she raised an alarm.





The child was taken to the Vellore government hospital where after a medical examination, a complaint was lodged with the Vellore all-women police who registered a case and arrested Ahamed under the Pocso Act. Collector Kumaravel Pandian ordered that Ahamed be detained under the Goondas Act on Vellore SP S Selvakumar’s recommendation.