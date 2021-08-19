1,797 cases in TN, city’s number drops to 198

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded 210 cases, while the city’s daily infection dropped to 198. Erode reported 156, Thanjavur 109 cases, Chengalpattu 108 cases, and Salem 103 cases.





Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 1.2 per cent, where Thanjavur recorded the highest TPR with 3 per cent, Salem recorded 2.2 per cent, Coimbatore recorded 1.8 per cent, and Vellore 1.5 per cent.





As many as 31 deaths, including 7 deaths in private hospitals and 24 deaths in government hospitals, took the toll in the State to 34,610. A total of 5 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported with no comorbidities and 26 deaths with comorbid conditions.













A total of 1,908 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 25,39,540. As many as 1,57,339 more samples were tested for COVID-19 in the State in the past 24 hours.