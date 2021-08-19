Teachers from Tiruchy, Erode bag national awards

Chennai :

K Asha Devi, head teacher, Panchayath union middle school Piratiyur, Manikandam, Tiruchy, and Lalitha D, Headmistress, government girls higher secondary school, Modakkurichi, Erode district, have been selected, among 44 teachers from across the country. were selected for the award from across the country. Similarly, S Dilip, an English teacher with a Government HSS in Villupuram district, and RC Saraswathi, headmistress of Government Girls HSS in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, bagged the national awards for their innovations and hard work.



