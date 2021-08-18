Ranipet’s Scudder hospital to provide free cleft lip/palate surgery

Vellore :

Revealing this to DT Next, he said, the treatment included pediatric evaluation, cleft lip/palate surgery, ENT pediatric surgery, Anesthetic evaluation, speech therapy, orthodontics and jaw/face correction surgery.





All surgeries would be free of cost by an expert panel of surgeons, physicians and support staff following the Rotary club of Ranipet and other well wishers volunteering to provide free publicity, awareness creation and transport for needy patients, he said. Even follow up treatment and speech therapy would also be free of cost said deputy medical superintendant and maxillofacial surgeon Dr G Samraj. Elaborating he said “the hospital procured equipment worth Rs.20 lakh for cleft lip/palate treatment and though we started such surgeries we could not do much due to the pandemic related lockdown. “However with the situation easing now we plan to scale up treatment. We have treated 18 children and plan to operate on another 5 pediatric patients shortly” he added.





The team would include a dentist, orthodontist, maxillofacial surgeon, ENT surgeon and a neurosurgeon, he added. “Dr Paul C Salins, medical director and senior vice president of the Bengaluru based Mazumdar Shaw medical centre had volunteered to provide both technical and clinical inputs” he said. Sources said that Dr Salins had earlier operated on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by repositioning his tongue to overcome a chronic cough.