Four Vellore elite TASMAC outlet staff suspended for excess cash

Senior officials of TASMAC suspended four officials attached to the TASMAC elite shop located at Kagithapattarai on Arcot road for the presence of unaccounted excess cash on Wednesday.
Vellore: The suspended officials were identified as outlet supervisor Shanmugam and salesmen Balaji, Vijayakumar and Prakash. The action follows officials undertaking a surprise inspection of the outlet on August 14 when Rs.26,000 unaccounted cash was found in the shop till. While rules allow excess cash only to the tune of Rs.10,000, which officials said could belong the shop staff, the three salesmen and the supervisor were unable to explain how Rs.26,000 excess cash could be present. Following this all the four were placed under suspension pending a departmental enquiry, officials revealed. Meanwhile social media was agog with the news that one of the salesman who owed allegiance to the AIADMK switched over to the DMK recently, but officials refused to comment on this.
