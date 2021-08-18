HC seeks report from Govt on actions taken against Madurai Corporation official

Madurai :

The petitioner Arasu said he’s initially employed as Inspector in Madurai Corporation in 1993 and after promotions on periodical basis, he got elevated to the post of City Engineer in Madurai in the Corporation in 2018. But just a month after becoming the city engineer, sleuths attached to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted raid in his office and seized cash of Rs.1.34 lakh from a bag and Rs.73,000 from a room and some silver coins in 2018.





Further, the petitioner said the cash, which’s seized by the DVAC, kept in the office, was that of co-employees, who took interest based loans. Besides, the silver coins that were seized, were bought for official purpose. Citing these, the petitioner said documents substantiating his claim were furnished already and the Commissioner of Madurai Corporation also conducted enquiries in this connection in November 2019 and submitted a report too.





Moreover, the petitioner cited that his transfer of service on April 15 this year was unlawful as he claimed that he did nothing wrong and even demoted from his position, which is not acceptable. Hence, he sought the court for a direction to reinstate him to his position as city engineer.





The Judge, after hearing, said even after the seizure of cash from the petitioner’s office and necessary action recommended by the DVAC, no disciplinary action has been taken against the petitioner. The Judge then sought a report from government on actions taken against him. The case was adjourned for two weeks.