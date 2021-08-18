Child marriage foiled in Theni, minor girl rescued

Madurai :

Theni Collector M.V. Muralidharan after being alerted on the child marriage, instructed the officials from Departments of Social Welfare, District Child Protection Office and Childline to act swiftly against such unlawful act and prevent it. The team then reached the locality at Palanichettipatti on Tuesday evening and rescued the girl, who’s a school dropout. The girl discontinued her studies when she was pursuing class nine, sources said. The Collector issued stern warning against those indulging in such acts and insisted on punishments including a two year imprisonment or fine of Rs. 1lakh and even both.





According to District Child Protection Officer B. Sathyanarayanan, the youth, who’s about to tie a knot, from Dindigul, surrendered before the Child Welfare Committee on Wednesday and gave an undertaking before members that he would marry the girl after she attained 18 years of age.





Investigations revealed that parents of the girl were behind such unlawful act of child marriage. Father of the girl was said to have suffered loss of Rs.7 lakh in business during Covid lockdown and hence decided to anyhow get his daughter married to relieve his responsibility. However, the girl with her consent was accommodated in home after being counseled by the Child Welfare Committee members. He said over the last two years, 17 cases had been booked against Child Marriage and eight more cases are pending for approval.