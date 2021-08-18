HEIs should get NOC to offer Computer Science, AI, and Data Science: AICTE

Chennai :

As Computer Applications, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science as the most preferred studies among the students in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) this academic year, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has told the universities and colleges that without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Council, such Open and Distance Learning mode (ODL) or online courses cannot be offered by the institutions.





AICTE's move to issue notices to all HEIs came against the backdrop of several complaints that several technical institutions have started such courses without getting NOC from the authorities concerned in the council.





"Universities (central, state and private), which have applied to University Grants Commission (UGC) to run courses in Computer Applications, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Management, Logistics and Travel, and Tourism should have to obtain NOC from AICTE", the notice said.





In addition, the AICTE also said that the HEIs should define the review mechanism for the programme and continuously enhance the standards of curriculum, instructional design relevant to professional requirements of the area of study.





"There should be course benchmark statements", it said adding "the HEIs should also devise the mechanism for monitoring effectiveness of the programme being offered in ODL or online mode".





Stating that the institutions should get NOC on or before August 31 this year, it said "there may be programmes having practical component in the syllabus and the HEIs should give clear guidelines about the laboratory support to the learners to perform the practical classes prescribed in the programme after obtaining the NOC".





Instructing the HEIs that there should be a provision of a practical book for the learners, the AICTE said that the universities and colleges, which provide technical education to the students, should come out with detailed instructional design, which should include curriculum design, detailed syllabi, duration of the programme, faculty and support staff requirement, instructional delivery mechanisms, audio or video, online, computer-aided, and student support service systems".





On the quality assurance the AICTE said as the COVID-19 pandemic still persists, the HEIs should also design self-learning material with the approach of two-way communication between the learner and content.