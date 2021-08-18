Resolution against NEET will be introduced in assembly session: CM Stalin

Chennai :

"I have no different opinion on the fact that a joint fight should be put up against NEET and to realise it A K Rajan commission was formed to analyse about NEET and the commission has also submitted its report. State government will hold discussion with legal experts and a resolution against NEET will be introduced in the ongoing assembly session", said Stalin, in the assembly.





Earlier, DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, in his maiden speech in the assembly, said that NEET is one of the important issues that is affecting the people of Tamil Nadu as starting from Anitha 14 students have lost their lives for NEET. Not just the children of DMK families are affected but it is the problems faced across the state.





However, people and media have started questioning that banning NEET was one of the poll demands of DMK but it has been implemented even after 100 days of formation of government. "I would like to say that the previous AIADMK government should have banned NEET but due to maladministration they did not care about NEET. However, our Chief Minister immediately after coming to power had formed a commission to inquire NEET and even before taking action on the recommendations of the commission there are questioned posted at the government on the action against NEET", said Udhayanidhi, who also urged the state government to rechristen the name of Ariyalur government medical college after Anitha.